Five NCFL high school volleyball teams are final four bound

Dixie, Santa Fe sweep Regional Title matches to advance to State Semifinals
Santa Fe volleyball players celebrate after winning the first set of their match against Bishop Kenny on Saturday.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first Saturday in November of 2021 brought a boat load of exciting matchups in the Regional Finals of high school volleyball.

Out of the seven contests being played, eight teams from North Central Florida were playing with a chance to win and advance to the final four - better known as the State Semifinals.

Three of the seven teams playing belonged to Class 1A.

Newberry suffered a sweep at the hands of Taylor, while Dixie County also punched their ticket the State Semi’s with a sweep against Bell.

Ironically, the Bulldogs had beaten the Bears in both regular season matches, but Dixie was able to even the score and one-up Bell by sweeping them in the District Championship, and then on Saturday, in the Regional Final.

In Class 2A, Oak Hall outlasted Harvest Community in four sets, while Ocala-based St. John Lutheran fell in five sets to Orangewood Christian.

Defending Class 3A State Champion Trinity Catholic took out Pensacola Catholic 3-1.

In Class 4A, Santa Fe avenged last year’s Regional Title loss to defending State Champion Bishop Kenny by sweeping the Crusaders.

And Vanguard knocked off Wesley Chapel in four sets in Class 5A.

