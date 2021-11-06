Gainesville cold night shelters open as temperatures fall

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city officials are preparing to open cold night shelters.

Officials open the shelters whenever temperatures fall below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Shelters are expected to be open Saturday through Monday night.

The shelters are located at Grace Marketplace which caters to individual adults, and Saint Francis House which serves families, women, and children.

