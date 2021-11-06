Advertisement

Gainesville cold night shelters open as temperatures fall

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city officials are preparing to open cold night shelters.

Officials open the shelters whenever temperatures fall below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Shelters are expected to be open Saturday through Monday night.

The shelters are located at Grace Marketplace which caters to individual adults, and Saint Francis House which serves families, women, and children.

