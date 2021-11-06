Gov. Desantis appoints four members to the Lake Shore Hospital Authority Board
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron Desantis has appointed 4 people to the Lake Shore Hospital Authority Board,
This comes after the Columbia County Commission took over duties due to a lack of members on the board.
The governor reappointed Brandon Beil, Loretta Chancy, and Stephen Douglas to the board.
Donald Kennedy of Lake City will be a new addition to the board.
He is a retired chief investigator for the third judicial circuit public defender’s office.
TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Gainesville police arrests driver who killed Gainesville High School student
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.