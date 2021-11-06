Hundreds of food lovers came out to the 40th annual Marion County Chili Cook-off fundraiser

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There was spice, tang, and sweetness at this year’s 40th annual Marion County Chili Cook-off.

“It’s got some waggy beef in there, with some caramelized onions some really great roasted peppers, and a little bit of amber ale,” said Kaitlyn Butler from Ocala Health.

The annual fundraiser benefits The Cornerstone School. With the money going towards different outreach programs in Marion County.

More than 40 different businesses and organizations are competing for the best chili with Angie Finley Financial coming in first.

Jack Belcher an 8th grader at the school said it’s great to see so much support from the community.

“It’s cool to see how people come out and enjoy chili and help raise money for The Cornerstone School it’s really awesome to see.”

Big Lee’s Barbecue has been cooking chili at the cook-off for three years and owner Rashad Jones said he does it to support a good cause.

“Food is one of those things that brings people together barbecue, in particular, has a magnetic power. You think of barbecues in the backyard there’s a bunch of smiling faces, there’s laughter, there are good close friends and that’s what we’re doing today as a community.”

From the savvory chili to the spicy chili it all brought tradition, food, and family together.

