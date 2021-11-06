(WCJB) -Rain canceled several matchups in the final week of the high school football regular season, including TV20′s Game of the Week between North Marion and Hawthorne. Those who did suit up either savored their last chance to play for their school, or completed a drive towards the playoffs. GHS extended its series mastery over Eastside, beating the Rams for the 13th straight time, 28-10.

NCFL High School Football Week 11:

GHS (8-2) def. Eastside (2-8), 28-10

P.K. Yonge (7-3) def. Keystone Heights (9-1), 33-14

Buchholz (9-1) def. Bartram Trail (8-2), 28-13

South Sumter (6-4) def. Newberry (5-5), 42-0

Bradford (5-5) def. Fort White (5-4), 33-6

Union County (10-0) def. Cocoa Beach (1-9), 47-0

Blountstown (8-1) def. Chiefland (9-1), 24-13

Umatilla (6-4) @ Bronson (5-5), 16-8

Trenton (4-6) def. Hamilton County (1-8), 48-22

Belleview (8-2) def. Weeki Wachee (0-10), 42-0

FSU High (8-1) def. Suwannee (3-7), 35-6

Lafayette (8-2) def. Freeport (4-6), 44-13

Port St Joe (8-1) def. Dixie County (4-6), 50-26

Bozeman (6-4) def. Williston (1-8), 34-6

Branford (5-5) def. Cottondale (2-7), 34-0

