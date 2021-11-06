Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Carlee Simon
Superintendent Carlee Simon sends a letter saying she will not meet Alachua County School Board Member Gunnar Paulson in private, accuses him of violating Sunshine Law
A man was arrested and placed in the Alachua County jail on an attempted murder charge.
GPD: Police arrest an 18-year-old who chased and shot at a person’s car on University Avenue
Ocala man arrested on drug charges after fleeing officers during traffic stop
WATCH: Ocala man arrested on drug charges after fleeing officers during traffic stop
Jim and Sally Wood, who owned the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost for 31 years, are passing the torch to...
Longtime owners retire, sell Santa Fe Canoe Outpost to City of High Springs for $600,000
ATV theft
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Marion County deputies need help identifying a woman filmed stealing an ATV from the World Equestrian Center

Latest News

Congress passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, delivering major win for Biden.
House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Gainesville cold night shelters open as temperatures fall
Gainesville cold night shelters open as temperatures fall
Gov. Desantis appoints four members to the Lake Shore Hospital Authority Board
Gov. Desantis appoints four members to the Lake Shore Hospital Authority Board