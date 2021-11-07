Advertisement

Alachua County homeowners are being asked to cut back on watering their lawns

These restrictions apply to all regardless if you use city water, surface water, or have a...
These restrictions apply to all regardless if you use city water, surface water, or have a private well.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starting today homeowners in Alachua County must cut back on watering their yards in the county, you are now only allowed to water your lawn once a week.

These restrictions apply to all regardless if you use city water, surface water, or have a private well.

