Alachua County homeowners are being asked to cut back on watering their lawns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starting today homeowners in Alachua County must cut back on watering their yards in the county, you are now only allowed to water your lawn once a week.

These restrictions apply to all regardless if you use city water, surface water, or have a private well.

