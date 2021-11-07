Columbia County man arrested for shooting and killing another man

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody and being charged in the shooting death of a Starke man.

Starke Police report a man was shot Friday night near the one thousand block of East Brown-Lee Street and the suspect fled in a blue Chevrolet Camaro the suspect, Ted’qwon McGowan was arrested Saturday around noon in Columbia County.

McGowan is being charged with first-degree murder and grand theft auto and will be sent back to the Bradford County Jail at a later date.

