Columbia County man arrested for shooting and killing another man

A man is in custody and being charged in the shooting death of a Starke man.
A man is in custody and being charged in the shooting death of a Starke man.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody and being charged in the shooting death of a Starke man. 

Starke Police report a man was shot Friday night near the one thousand block of East Brown-Lee Street and the suspect fled in a blue Chevrolet Camaro the suspect, Ted’qwon McGowan was arrested Saturday around noon in Columbia County.  

McGowan is being charged with first-degree murder and grand theft auto and will be sent back to the Bradford County Jail at a later date. 

