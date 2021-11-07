Florida gets blown out by South Carolina; Suffers third straight loss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The mood surrounding the Florida football program had grown chaotic and frustrating in the last couple weeks, after the Gators losses to LSU and no. 1 Georgia, so Head Coach Dan Mullen understood the magnitude of trying to finish out the final one-third of the team’s season on a winning note.

The beginning of that quest became a disaster before halftime.

With Florida suffering an outbreak of the flu earlier this week, the team didn’t have its legs under it playing a road contest in a hostile, cold, and windy environment in Columbia, South Carolina. But there’s no excusing this bitter loss.

A much maligned Gators defense was going up against Gamecocks quarterback Jason Brown - a senior, who had never made a start in the Southeastern Conference before - and instead of making his night a nightmare, the untested gunslinger outgunned Florida.

Brown threw for only 167 yards and one touchdown, but escaped several plays under pressure with his legs and kept drives alive by hitting receivers on the run. His lone touchdown came with just over eight minutes to play in the second quarter, when he scrambled away from the defense and a blown coverage allowed Josh Vann to catch the ball completely unguarded in the endzone to give the Gamecocks a 20-10 lead.

South Carolina scored on all five offensive possessions in the first half - Three field goals and two touchdowns.

Florida started Emory Jones at quarterback for this game. Redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson never did enter the game - He was knocked out of the team’s previous game against Georgia. Jones connected on two huge throws in the first quarter - a 52 yard pass to Justin Shorter and a 61 yard pass to Marcus Burke. The long bomb to Shorter set up Jones’ only touchdown pass of the game - a 12 yard hook up with Xzavier Henderson with 4:47 to play in the 1st. That was the only time Florida ever held the lead.

The backbreaker for the Gators came with just under a minute to play in the first half - Jones scampered away from a collapsed pocket, ran up-field, but was stripped from behind, which allowed Aaron Sterling to scoop it up and run it back for the closing touchdown.

It was mirror image the disastrous collapse to Georgia the week before.

Florida came into the contest as 20 point favorites and by intermission found itself trailing 30-10.

The second half of the contest Jones threw his second touchdown of the game to Rick Wells, but also threw a terrible interception.

Florida ended up losing 40-17. The 40 points given up to South Carolina were the most points ever surrendered to Gamecocks in the 42 game history of this rivalry.

The Gators will try to rebound from the embarrassing loss when they play Samford at home on Nov. 13.

