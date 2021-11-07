A Marion County motorcycle club raises money and donates gifts to Toys for Tots

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club held a poker run to raise money and get residents to donate gifts to Toys for Tots. Last year they raised more than $14,000.

“This year our goal is to double that and all the proceeds and everything we do go to the kids here in Marion County that need Christmas. There shouldn’t be a single child that doesn’t have something for Christmas,” said Jimmy Bohanon.

The Marion County Toys for Tots coordinator Patrick Joynt said he used to be homeless himself and wants to thank everyone that donates.

“Christmas day when they’re done unwrapping their gifts, their sitting back on the couch, or enjoying their coffee. Just sit back and I want you to relax and just think about it for a minute. You put a smile on a child’s face for Christmas and that’s what this is all about.”

Joynt wants to challenge people to give back.

“Wherever they work ask their boss or themselves have you given to Toys for Tots or any organization.”

Last year they distributed more than 49,000 toys to just over 11,000 kids and they hope to help more children this year have a gift to open on Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.