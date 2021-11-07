Advertisement

Red, White and Blues Farm holds First Annual Pumpkin Destruction Day

People were able to smash, throw, stomp and even shoot pumpkins out of a cannon.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Red, White, and Blues Farm held their first annual Pumpkin Destruction Day at their fall festival in Williston.

Pumpkins that are leftover and not edible were collected from churches and other organizations. People young and old were able to smash, throw, stomp and even shoot pumpkins out of a cannon.

The General Manager Heather Duran explains her favorite way to obliterate the seasonal gourd.

“I think probably smashing them with a mallet is probably the funniest. You can take a pumpkin and set it up on a big stump and take a big mallet and just wack it.”

What was left of the pumpkins did not go to waste, afterwards the leftovers are donated to various sanctuaries and farms for animals to eat.

