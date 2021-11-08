Advertisement

BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis announces run for reelection in 2022

FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Covering the state, Governor Ron DeSantis officially filed to run for reelection in 2022.

The state’s Republican governor is the early favorite to beat the other 15 candidates looking to unseat him.

The three candidates with the highest-profile running against DeSantis are former Governor and now US Representative Charlie Crist, State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and State Senator Annette Taddeo.

RELATED STORY: State Senator Annette Taddeo enters Florida governor race

DeSantis says he will not do much in terms of public announcements regarding the race until after the legislative session.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Florida Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham looks on as the Gators warm up before their game...
Florida fires two coaches in wake of loss to South Carolina
A man is in custody and being charged in the shooting death of a Starke man.
NCFL man arrested in Columbia County for shooting and killing a Starke man
Resident asks GRU staff member why Clay Electric has lower utility rates than GRU, pointing out...
Gainesville residents address their utility concerns at “GRU in the neighborhood” event
These restrictions apply to all regardless if you use city water, surface water, or have a...
Alachua County homeowners are being asked to cut back on watering their lawns
South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown (15) scrambles from the pocket before throwing a...
Florida gets blown out by South Carolina; Suffers third straight loss

Latest News

The Marion County Commission and School Board host workshop to discuss school improvements,...
The Marion County Commission and School Board host a workshop to discuss school improvements, hurricane hardening costs
The Marion County Commission and School Board host workshop to discuss school improvements,...
The Marion County Commission and School Board host workshop to discuss school improvements, hurricane hardening costs
Gainesville Health and Fitness: The battle rope
Gainesville Health and Fitness: The battle rope
Ocala CEP showcases Advent Health’s latest cancer-detecting technology
Ocala CEP showcases Advent Health’s latest cancer-detecting technology