BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis announces run for reelection in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Covering the state, Governor Ron DeSantis officially filed to run for reelection in 2022.

The state’s Republican governor is the early favorite to beat the other 15 candidates looking to unseat him.

The three candidates with the highest-profile running against DeSantis are former Governor and now US Representative Charlie Crist, State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and State Senator Annette Taddeo.

DeSantis says he will not do much in terms of public announcements regarding the race until after the legislative session.

