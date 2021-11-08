DeSantis announces plan to pass legislation banning vaccine mandates during upcoming legislative special session

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican leaders in the legislature announced their plan for the special session to address vaccine mandates.

The Senate President and House Speaker plan to pass legislation banning all COVID-19 vaccine mandates by government entities.

Private companies will be required to exempt anyone with religious or health concerns from vaccine mandates.

Employers must provide workers the option of free COVID-19 testing or personal protective equipment use as an alternative to vaccine requirements.

Small businesses that violate the proposed rules face a fine of $10,000 dollars per employee.

Larger companies would be fined $50,000 dollars.

