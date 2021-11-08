A familiar face steps up as the new executive director at the Matheson History Museum

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson History Museum has a new executive director, and she’s not a new face.

Kaitlyn Hof-Mahoney was selected by the board of directors to lead the organization.

She previously served as a volunteer, curator of collections, and acting administrator.

She is a graduate of the University of Florida, and started volunteering with the museum in 2015.

