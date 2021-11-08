Advertisement

A familiar face steps up as the new executive director at the Matheson History Museum

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson History Museum has a new executive director, and she’s not a new face.

Kaitlyn Hof-Mahoney was selected by the board of directors to lead the organization.

She previously served as a volunteer, curator of collections, and acting administrator.

She is a graduate of the University of Florida, and started volunteering with the museum in 2015.

