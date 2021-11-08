Florida democrats move to ban 3D-printed “ghost guns”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - During the American Revolution, virtually every firearm was homemade.

Now, two Florida Democrats want to outlaw so-called ghost guns. Their argument is that the law has not kept up with technology.

Unlicensed frames and receivers, the two key parts of a gun, would be illegal starting in January 2023.

Fred Guttenberg lost his daughter in the Parkland massacre.

“Ghost guns and their usage is exploding, especially in states where we do have stronger gun safety laws,” Guttenberg says.

A check with FDLE found no ghost gun statistics.

So far, no Republican has signed on to this legislation, and neither the police chiefs nor the sheriff’s associations have reviewed it or made a recommendation.

The NRA declined to be interviewed but did provide us a statement from their national headquarters, saying in part, “It’s still illegal for prohibited people to possess and those in violation are subject to ten years in prison.”

A first offense would be a misdemeanor; a second, a third-degree felony.

First, the legislation must be heard and passed. Lawmakers begin their annual session on January 11.

Here is the NRA’s full statement:

“The NRA supports the Second Amendment right of law-abiding Americans to make their own firearms for personal use without the permission of the federal government. Firearms made by individuals are subject to the same rules and regulations as firearms manufactured by a company. It is still illegal for prohibited people to possess them and those in violation are subject to 10 years in prison. People have made their own firearms since before the country was founded and there is no valid reason any law-abiding person should be barred from possessing them. If federal, state and local governments are interested in making their communities safer, they should enforce the laws on the books and arrest and prosecute criminals who break the law.”

