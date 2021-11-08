Advertisement

Florida fires two coaches in wake of loss to South Carolina

The Gators will immediately begin their search for a new defensive coordinator
Florida Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham looks on as the Gators warm up before their game against Alabama.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the heels of suffering an embarrassing loss to a short-handed South Carolina team, and amid the calls for heads to roll in the football program, Head Coach Dan Mullen has finally pulled the plug on two members of his coaching staff.

Sunday night, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, took to twitter to tell the college football world Mullen was parting ways with much-maligned defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy.

The writing was on the wall for sweeping changes to come for this program after Florida lost 40-17 to a Gamecocks team that was an 18 point underdog heading into Saturday night’s matchup.

South Carolina was ranked outside the top-100 in rushing yards per game, points per game, and total yards per game and overwhelmingly dominated Florida in each category.

This was the fourth unforgivable loss on the season for Mullen and Co. after already coming up woefully short against Kentucky, LSU, and Georgia. So rather than continue staying tied to the longtime friend and colleague, Mullen decided to tie the rocks to Grantham and Hevesy’s feet then go down with the entire ship.

Florida will immediately begin its search for a new defensive coordinator.

