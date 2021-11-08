Lake City life coach hosts women’s empowerment brunch

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A motivational speaker and life coach united women today in Lake City through the power of her words.

Sholanda Clark, is a Lake City native. She hosted her “Brunch with a purpose” event today.

It’s meant to empower women and leave them inspired.

One woman said she heard Sholanda speak before and knew she wanted more.

“There’s nothing like having a woman empower you, and I love that and I want that in my life. I’m still young so as much information as I can gather and get like a sponge in my head I want it,” said Deandra Kelly.

The event featured a brunch and a variety of speakers at the Blanche Hotel.

Clark said she hopes to see more women’s empowerment conferences in North Central Florida.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.