Lake City life coach hosts women’s empowerment brunch

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A motivational speaker and life coach united women today in Lake City through the power of her words.

Sholanda Clark, is a Lake City native. She hosted her “Brunch with a purpose” event today.

It’s meant to empower women and leave them inspired.

One woman said she heard Sholanda speak before and knew she wanted more.

“There’s nothing like having a woman empower you, and I love that and I want that in my life. I’m still young so as much information as I can gather and get like a sponge in my head I want it,” said Deandra Kelly.

The event featured a brunch and a variety of speakers at the Blanche Hotel.

Clark said she hopes to see more women’s empowerment conferences in North Central Florida.

