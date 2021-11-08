Advertisement

The Marion County Commission and School Board host workshop to discuss school improvements, hurricane hardening costs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Marion County Commission and School Board will be hosting a joint workshop.

They will discuss school improvements and hurricane hardening costs.

The American Rescue Plan and school funding are also topics that are going to be covered.

The workshop will begin at 9 a.m. at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion Auditorium.

