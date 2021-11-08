The Marion County Commission and School Board host workshop to discuss school improvements, hurricane hardening costs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Marion County Commission and School Board will be hosting a joint workshop.

They will discuss school improvements and hurricane hardening costs.

The American Rescue Plan and school funding are also topics that are going to be covered.

The workshop will begin at 9 a.m. at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion Auditorium.

TRENDING STORY: Florida fires two coaches in wake of loss to South Carolina

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.