NCFL Ronald McDonald House hosts annual Beyond Bourbon event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald McDonald house of North Central Florida held one of its annual fundraising events tonight, “Beyond Bourbon.”

Seven master distillers were at the fundraiser giving guests a taste of different types of bourbon.

Guests could also enjoy food provided by Embers Wood Grill.

TV 20′s Lisa Sacaccio and Mike Potter hosted the event and helped with the auction.

One guest said she directly sees how the funds raised impact these families.

“Having someone who cares about them, provides them a nice hotel room, provides food for them and helps them get through this time it’s pretty amazing,” said Susan Crowley, Assistant VP of community relations for UF.

Crowley said as someone who works for the university, it’s amazing to see this event help so many UF Health pediatric patients.

Sherry Houston, the Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House, said there are two programs that keep the families close.

“First is our family room in the children’s hospital then we have our 31 bedroom house that’s at 100% occupancy, 365 days a year,” she said.

Houston said it’s all about the support these families receive.

“We had a story from a family and all the money raised tonight benefits the families staying in our Gainesville Ronald McDonald house,” said Houston.

You could say plenty of people are raising a glass to keep families close.

