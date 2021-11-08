UF football coach Dan Mullen addresses the firings of Todd Grantham, John Hevesy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Change is often viewed as a sign of weakness. Because of that, it can be difficult to acknowledge the need for change. But the last several weeks of Gator football have been a revelation.

Florida coach Dan Mullen took time on Monday to address the firings of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach and run game coordinator John Hevesy. Both assistants had worked with Mullen a long time, and his partnership with Hevesy dated back two decades.

Sitting 4-5 overall and riding a three-game skid, Mullen says this is ultimately a business decision.

“One of the ways you look at ‘is this a successful season’ is are we a better team at the end of the year than at the beginning of the year,” said Mullen. “One thing for me looking at where we’re at right now, we’re not a better team, we’re worse.”

Florida lost to South Carolina on Saturday, 40-17. While Florida has been tough to score against at times this season, the Gators have allowed 123 points in the last three games after surrendering over 50 in back to back games to close last season.

Florida’s running game had been among the most productive in the nation for much of the season, but generated just 105 yards on 26 rushing attempts in the loss to the Gamecocks. Offensive line penalties remain an issue as well.

Mullen says the team’s overall performance has weighed heavily on his mind, and his loyalty to Grantham and Hevesy made it difficult to part ways.

“The hard part for me has been our inconsistencies throughout the year,” said Mullen. “I think I was pretty set that I was going to make some changes at the end of the year, and thought if we’re going to do it at the end of the year, let’s do it now, move on.”

Linebackers coach Christian Robinson assumes defensive play calling duties for the rest of the season, and Michael Sollenne will work with the offensive line.

Florida is home this Saturday versus Samford at noon. The Nov. 20 game at Missouri has been announced as a 4 p.m. kickoff.

