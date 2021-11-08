UPDATE: The Alachua County School District files an appeal after an administrative law judge ruled against them

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on the legal battle over mask mandates in schools.

The Alachua County School District and four others across the state have filed an appeal after a judge ruled against them last week.

It was filed today in Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeals.

The districts claim the state’s ban on mask mandates is harmful to students.

An administrative law judge rejected their argument last Friday, saying they failed to prove the state’s order is unlawful.

