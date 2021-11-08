Advertisement

Victim identified in deadly Starke shooting

By Camron Lunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Starke man who died after being gunned down by a man who just moved to the city has been identified.

Starke Police Department officials report 32-year old Joshua Demps was the lone victim who was believed to be shot by 20-year old Ted’Qwon McGowan on Friday evening. Starke Police say that Demps was trying to protect his sister from McGowan when he was shot. Lt. Michael Rooney spoke with the victims family and says Demps did not get into any physical altercation with the accused shooter before he was killed.

“We have no indication that Mr. Demps knew this event was going to happen before it happened, he was just focused on his little sister,” said LT. Rooney.

McGowan fled the scene in a stolen Chevorlet Camaro that he abandoned after getting away from the area. He then turned himself in to Columbia County officials on Saturday afternoon.

A memorial of balloons, candles and a large picture of Demps has been put out at the scene of his murder. Lt. Rooney says that all of the signs in this case point to the first degree murder charge that McGowan was arrested on.

“Mr. McGowan took some pretty drastic and ruthless, cold-blooded actions that resulted in the death of Mr. Demps,” said Lt. Rooney.

McGowan’s bond amount has not yet been set and he will be extradited from Columbia County to Bradford County at a later date.

