VyStar Credit Union branch opens at Belleview High School

By Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - What some north central Florida students are learning at school is considered priceless.

A new credit union is now open inside Belleview High School, and it’s run exclusively by students.

This is the 18 VyStar Credit Union branch to be opened at a Florida high school. It’s the first of it’s kind to be opened in Marion County.

The branch is operated by 12 students, as part of a paid internship.

They were all interviewed before being hired and have gone through extensive training.

The goal is to have students not only learn about financial wellness, but, “We also want to make sure that our students are developed professionally as well as personally. Not only do they learn about people, process and money but they learn professionalism, team work, time management,” VyStar Senior High School Branch Coordinator, Omega Milton said.

And this program isn’t only for educational purposes, they’re actually dealing with real customers.

“In the summer we worked at an actual branch with adults, and I found it really hard at first to be professional with adults but as the months went by, it got easier,” 11th Grader, Sanai Young said.

Young is one of the ‘tellers’ at the credit union, along with her class mate Alexis Koller.

“One of the most asked questions is, ‘When are we going to use this in the real world?’ and I think this is something we get to cover hands on. Knowing that if we just walk about with one student learning something, we’ve changed one life and one family for as long as that generation goes on,” Koller said.

The branch officially opened on Oct. 18.

It’s open to students, teachers, staff and parents Monday through Thursday during lunch time.

