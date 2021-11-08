Advertisement

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City council members have their final shot at filling the vacant District 14 seat on Monday evening.

The final three candidates for the position are Stephen Douglas, Bea Coker, and Ricky Jernigan.

Both Douglas and Coker came close to being sworn in.

Whoever is voted in Monday evening will be sworn in at the meeting.

Alachua County commissioners discuss redistricting during their Tuesday morning meeting.

Each district was adjusted to represent around 55,000 residents each.

Commissioners will discuss adopting the new district map which calls for a change in county code.

The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m.

Job seekers are welcome to a career connection expo in Gainesville on Wednesday morning.

Starting at the MLK Multipurpose Center at 10 a.m., employers seeking new hires will be set up offering jobs in entry-level retail, labor, construction, and more.

The event is hosted by the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, Gainesville Police, and CareerSource North Central Florida.

Areas across North Central Florida celebrate Veteran’s Day on Thursday.

Alachua County Veterans Services with the Malcolm Randall VA Center host the public at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville.

Marion County students honor the holiday at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocala starting at 11 a.m.

The town of Bronson will host Levy County’s Veteran’s Day Parade starting at 4 p.m. before an evening firework display at 8 p.m. at James Cobb Park.

TRENDING STORY: NCFL man arrested in Columbia County for shooting and killing a Starke man

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Florida Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham looks on as the Gators warm up before their game...
Florida fires two coaches in wake of loss to South Carolina
A man is in custody and being charged in the shooting death of a Starke man.
NCFL man arrested in Columbia County for shooting and killing a Starke man
Resident asks GRU staff member why Clay Electric has lower utility rates than GRU, pointing out...
Gainesville residents address their utility concerns at “GRU in the neighborhood” event
South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown (15) scrambles from the pocket before throwing a...
Florida gets blown out by South Carolina; Suffers third straight loss
Gov. Desantis appoints four members to the Lake Shore Hospital Authority Board
Gov. Desantis appoints four members to the Lake Shore Hospital Authority Board

Latest News

The Marion County Commission and School Board host workshop to discuss school improvements,...
The Marion County Commission and School Board host workshop to discuss school improvements, hurricane hardening costs
The Marion County Commission and School Board host workshop to discuss school improvements,...
The Marion County Commission and School Board host workshop to discuss school improvements, hurricane hardening costs
Gainesville Health and Fitness: The battle rope
Gainesville Health and Fitness: The battle rope
Ocala CEP showcases Advent Health’s latest cancer-detecting technology
Ocala CEP showcases Advent Health’s latest cancer-detecting technology
Ocala CEP showcases Advent Health’s latest cancer-detecting technology
Ocala CEP showcases Advent Health’s latest cancer-detecting technology