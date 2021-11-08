The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City council members have their final shot at filling the vacant District 14 seat on Monday evening.

The final three candidates for the position are Stephen Douglas, Bea Coker, and Ricky Jernigan.

Both Douglas and Coker came close to being sworn in.

Whoever is voted in Monday evening will be sworn in at the meeting.

Alachua County commissioners discuss redistricting during their Tuesday morning meeting.

Each district was adjusted to represent around 55,000 residents each.

Commissioners will discuss adopting the new district map which calls for a change in county code.

The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m.

Job seekers are welcome to a career connection expo in Gainesville on Wednesday morning.

Starting at the MLK Multipurpose Center at 10 a.m., employers seeking new hires will be set up offering jobs in entry-level retail, labor, construction, and more.

The event is hosted by the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, Gainesville Police, and CareerSource North Central Florida.

Areas across North Central Florida celebrate Veteran’s Day on Thursday.

Alachua County Veterans Services with the Malcolm Randall VA Center host the public at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville.

Marion County students honor the holiday at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocala starting at 11 a.m.

The town of Bronson will host Levy County’s Veteran’s Day Parade starting at 4 p.m. before an evening firework display at 8 p.m. at James Cobb Park.

