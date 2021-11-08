Where to find fall colors in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Winter is approaching and leaves are changing across most of the U.S.

According to City of Gainesville Arborist Dave Conser, North Central Florida is one of the southernmost areas that still sees the leaves change, but there are major differences between the color produced here versus states further north.

“Fall in North Central Florida is very different, it’s extended over time. If you go to the Appalachians or the Northeast, you get two weeks of peak color, but here it may be extended over 3-4 months,” Conser said.

When fall rolls around, the chlorophyll production inside a leaf decreases as the days get shorter.

What’s the major difference between leaves found here versus those up north? Northern states are at a higher latitude and receive less sunlight and cooler overnight temperatures than the south. This directly impacts how vibrant the leaf colors appear.

Although a few trees produce a deep red color, most trees in the Southeast produce more of a yellow-brown color.

In North Central Florida, Conser says, be on the lookout for wet areas if you’re searching for fall colors.

“One of the places we’ll see a lot of fall color in our area is wetlands, so if you see some really nice maple, that orange-red color, often times you’re looking at a wetland or maybe a retention pond,” explained Conser.

Bald Cypress, American Sycamore, and Red Maple are a few of the tree species around North Central Florida that change color during the fall and winter.

