The Alachua County Commission is having a public hearing over the proposed new commission district boundaries
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission will have a public hearing over the proposed new commission district boundaries.
The meeting will start at 11:30 a.m.
Commissioners will discuss adopting the new district map.
Districts are set to be re-adjusted with each containing about 55,0000 residents.
TRENDING STORY: Victim identified in deadly Starke shooting
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.