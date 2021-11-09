Advertisement

Alachua County School Board to hold a special meeting to discuss their masking policy

The Alachua County School Board plans to meet Wednesday to discuss their masking policy.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board plans to meet Wednesday to discuss their masking policy.

On November 2 the School Board members voted to maintain the district’s current masking policy for students. The policy allowed parents of high school students to opt-out of wearing a mask. Middle and elementary students need a medical exemption to opt out.

The districts claim the state’s ban on mask mandates is harmful to students.

An administrative law judge rejected their argument last Friday, saying they failed to prove the state’s order is unlawful.

The Alachua County School District and four others across the state have filed an appeal after a judge ruled against them last week.

