The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office wins the Battle of the Badges, donating the most blood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police and Sheriff’s departments across Alachua County battled to give the most blood.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office took the crown.

They beat out GPD and UFPD in the Battle of the Badges, hosted by LifeSouth Blood Center.

Enough blood was donated to save roughly 87 lives.

