Advertisement

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office wins the Battle of the Badges, donating the most blood

ASO
ASO(ASO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police and Sheriff’s departments across Alachua County battled to give the most blood.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office took the crown.

They beat out GPD and UFPD in the Battle of the Badges, hosted by LifeSouth Blood Center.

Enough blood was donated to save roughly 87 lives.

TRENDING STORY: GPD: A Gainesville woman is in jail after breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s home, threatening a teen with a knife

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Florida Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham looks on as the Gators warm up before their game...
Florida fires two coaches in wake of loss to South Carolina
Victim identified in deadly Starke shooting
Victim identified in deadly Starke shooting
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis announces run for reelection in 2022
The Alachua County School District files an appeal after an administrative law judge ruled...
UPDATE: The Alachua County School District files an appeal after an administrative law judge ruled against them
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Gainesville woman arrested after breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home and threatening teen with a...
GPD: A Gainesville woman is in jail after breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s home, threatening a teen with a knife
High Springs Police Toys for Tots
The High Springs Police are accepting Toys for Tots donations to spread holiday cheer to children in need
Crash Responder Safety Week: Free roadside assistance improves highway safety
Crash Responder Safety Week: Free roadside assistance improves highway safety