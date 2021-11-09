Boil water alert issued for city of Bronson

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Bronson is under an immediate boil water alert following a water main break.

The break occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Paradise Lane and Marshburn Drive near the Levy County School Board.

The city’s public works employees are on the scene evaluating the cause of the incident.

TRENDING STORY: BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis announces run for reelection in 2022

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.