Boil water alert issued for city of Bronson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Bronson is under an immediate boil water alert following a water main break.
The break occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Paradise Lane and Marshburn Drive near the Levy County School Board.
The city’s public works employees are on the scene evaluating the cause of the incident.
