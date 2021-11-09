Advertisement

City council of Lake City does not appoint a new council member after three attempts

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City Council of Lake City was supposed to finally appoint a new council member to the board tonight after two failed tries, but things took a turn once again.

The three candidates hoping to fill the District 14 seat are Stephen Douglas, Bea Coker, and Rickey Jernigan.

The board’s first attempt to appoint a candidate was in mid-October.

Candidate Bea Coker filed a lawsuit over the selection process after the council chose Stephen Douglas to fill the seat.

That was just one of the many lawsuits Coker has filed.

The newest lawsuit Coker’s attorney filed, argues the city clerk violated the law by not swearing Coker in after she accepted the petitioner’s oath, something that Douglas didn’t do when he was appointed before Coker.

“I’m just thrilled to be walking out one step closer to being seated,” said Coker.

Today, the court issued a stay in proceedings, halting the board’s process of filling the seat.

“The judge entered a stay which meant that we have to wait for the court to rule on the initial application before we can take further action on this,” said Stephen Witt, the Lake City Mayor.

This action is now drawing out the process even longer.

“It’s given me a lot of doubt, a lot of feelings of course. I just want the process to be done right according to the charter, according to the law, the constitution. If they would just do it right we wouldn’t be in this situation right no,” said Jernigan.

The city now has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit.

It is unclear what now happens to the city’s two month deadline to fill the opening since Chris Greene resigned on September 9th.

Coker will take the seat if the city can’t prove she’s wrong.

