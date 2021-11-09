City of Ocala human resources and risk management director resigns after facing domestic battery charge
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala’s human resources and risk management director has resigned as he faces a charge of domestic battery.
Marion County jail logs show Jared Sorensen was arrested Friday night and posted bond Saturday afternoon.
He has a court date next Monday at 1 p.m.
The city confirmed receiving his notice of resignation.
