City of Ocala human resources and risk management director resigns after facing domestic battery charge

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala’s human resources and risk management director has resigned as he faces a charge of domestic battery.

Marion County jail logs show Jared Sorensen was arrested Friday night and posted bond Saturday afternoon.

He has a court date next Monday at 1 p.m.

The city confirmed receiving his notice of resignation.

