City of Ocala human resources and risk management director resigns after facing domestic battery charge

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala’s human resources and risk management director has resigned as he faces a charge of domestic battery. 

Marion County jail logs show Jared Sorensen was arrested Friday night and posted bond Saturday afternoon.

He has a court date next Monday at 1 p.m.

The city confirmed receiving his notice of resignation.

