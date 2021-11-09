Advertisement

Coat and blanket drive for Ocala’s homeless

homeless generic
homeless generic(WRDW)
By Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic did not help the problem of homelessness. 

As of Jan. 2020, Florida had more than 27,000 homeless people, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, and with winter fast approaching, colder temperatures could mean trouble.

Every Tuesday from 7a.m. to 5p.m., throughout the winter months, Saint Paul A.M.E. Church is collecting coats and blankets, in partnership with Fort King Presbyterian Church.

For the passed two years, both congregations have partnered together to provide for those in need.  

Once a week they cook a hot breakfast for the homeless. Tuesday morning they served 100 people, the most they’ve ever seen.  

They’ve also put together ‘blessing bags’ with personal hygiene items, and now they’re hosting a coat and blanket drive.

“I think it’s a part of our mission as Christians that we have the responsibility to look out for the least of these. I think it’s just a part of who we are as individuals to create a better place,” St. Paul’s Pastor, Jeffrey Dove said.

 Dove said by the afternoon they had already collected around 25 items and a check for 200 dollars from Friends Recycling.

“The people are really appreciative. One guy came this morning with just a t-shirt on. Things like showers, brushing your teeth, deodorant, I take it for granted, you know the small things that we take for granted, other people who are homeless, it’s major for them,” he said.

They hope to receive roughly 200 different items during this coat and blanket drive.

Pastor Dove can be reached at 352-622-8921.

