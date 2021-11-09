Advertisement

Combat veteran and Gainesville attorney Adam Stout challenging Keith Perry for district senate seat

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keith Perry has more competition for his 8th district senate seat as Gainesville attorney Adam Stout has filed to run in the Democratic primary.

His website says he is a graduate of Newberry High School and was a combat veteran and prosecuting attorney.

He writes that “our economy is a mess, people are suffering, and our state is not doing enough to solve the real problems affecting people.”

He faces former Alachua County Commissioner Rodney Long in the primary.

