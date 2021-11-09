Combat veteran and Gainesville attorney Adam Stout challenging Keith Perry for district senate seat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keith Perry has more competition for his 8th district senate seat as Gainesville attorney Adam Stout has filed to run in the Democratic primary.

His website says he is a graduate of Newberry High School and was a combat veteran and prosecuting attorney.

He writes that “our economy is a mess, people are suffering, and our state is not doing enough to solve the real problems affecting people.”

He faces former Alachua County Commissioner Rodney Long in the primary.

