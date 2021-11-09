Combat veteran and Gainesville attorney Adam Stout challenging Keith Perry for district senate seat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keith Perry has more competition for his 8th district senate seat as Gainesville attorney Adam Stout has filed to run in the Democratic primary.
His website says he is a graduate of Newberry High School and was a combat veteran and prosecuting attorney.
He writes that “our economy is a mess, people are suffering, and our state is not doing enough to solve the real problems affecting people.”
He faces former Alachua County Commissioner Rodney Long in the primary.
