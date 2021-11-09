Advertisement

Crash Responder Safety Week: Free roadside assistance improves highway safety
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Roadway safety is being highlighted this week as we accelerate through National Crash Responder Safety Week.   

First Coast Road Rangers, subcontracted by the Florida Department of Transportation, offer free roadside services for drivers in need of assistance. Ranger Charles Howard drives a minimum of 300 miles each day helping to improve highway safety for emergency responders and drivers.

“Any car that pulls over to the shoulder with their hazards on, that’s who we stop for,” said Howard. “If they are disabled, then we do what we can to assist.”

 I in many cases, it’s helping change a tire or lending a couple gallons of gas to help a driver make it to the nearest gas station to fill up.  Other times, it’s working together with law enforcement to direct traffic near crashes.

  “I’ve been told several times they’re very glad to see us,” said Howard.

But it’s a two way street. In order to help rangers, like Howard, do their job safely it’s important to follow the rules of the road by remembering to move over while passing a emergency responders and to pull over onto the right shoulder of the highway if you need to make a stop.

“A lot of people are still unaware that we’re out here even though we’ve been out here for three years,” Howard added.

  If you’re on roadway and need assistance you can call *347 for these services.

