FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FBI agents are following a lead in their investigation into a series of arsons at Walmart stores, including possibly the one in Ocala.

Agents in the Alabama FBI office posted security pictures on Twitter of a man who might be able to provide information in the string of fires across the southeast.

The fire in Ocala took place in June.

At that time, the FBI had offered a $2500 reward for information about a series of arsons in Alabama and Mississippi.

The FBI is seeking assistance in identifying the subject in the photos taken in the Daphne, Al, Walmart. It is possible the subject in the photos can provide important information in the ongoing Walmart arson investigation. If anyone has information call 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/I4IggwP2xJ — FBI Mobile (@FBIMobileAL) November 8, 2021

