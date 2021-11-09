Gainesville VA is paying tribute to veterans ahead of Veterans Day
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville VA will host a celebration to pay tribute to veterans ahead of Veterans Day.
The University of Florida ROTC, American Legion members, VA staff, and others welcome veterans to participate in a drive-thru event.
The celebration will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center.
This is meant to show appreciation for all the work the heroes accomplished.
