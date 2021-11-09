Gainesville VA is paying tribute to veterans ahead of Veterans Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville VA will host a celebration to pay tribute to veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

The University of Florida ROTC, American Legion members, VA staff, and others welcome veterans to participate in a drive-thru event.

The celebration will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center.

This is meant to show appreciation for all the work the heroes accomplished.

TRENDING STORY: Florida fires two coaches in wake of loss to South Carolina

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.