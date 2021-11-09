GPD: A Gainesville woman is in jail after breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s home, threatening a teen with a knife

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after police say she went to her ex-boyfriend’s house and threatened a 14-year-old girl with a knife.

Officers arrested Amy Medina, 28, on a range of charges from aggravated battery to false imprisonment.

The incident occurred in the area of Northeast 1st Avenue on Monday around 6 a.m.

Police say Medina went into the sleeping teenager’s room and tried to stab her, but the ex-boyfriend knocked her out of the way.

The girl was able to run out of the house.

Medina tried to block her ex-boyfriend from leaving, but he found a knife and escaped to call 911.

