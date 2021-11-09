High Springs Police is taking donations to spread holiday cheer to children in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police are asking for help to bring holiday cheer to children in need this year.

They are accepting donations of unwrapped toys, pajamas, and books.

Gifts can be dropped off at the high springs police department during business hours.

The deadline for donations is December 15th at 4 p.m.

We are partnering with Toys for Tots again this year.

Donations are being accepted at the TV20 front office and Honda dealerships in Ocala, Gainesville, and Lake City.

For a full list of locations, go to wcjb.com.

