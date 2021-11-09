High Springs residents will have to drive to Gainesville to get Monoclonal antibody treatments

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs residents seeking monoclonal antibody treatment will need to travel to Gainesville.

The Fellowship Church location in High Springs will close this Friday.

The three other antibody sites are at UF Health Shands, North Florida Regional Medical Center, and the Infectious Disease Associates and Travel Medicine Center.

The closure is part of an effort to transition from state-operated sites to local providers.

