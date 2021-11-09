Jared Allen resigns as Santa Fe football coach

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -After enduring a winless 2021 football season, Santa Fe High School is opening a search for a new head coach.

Raiders Athletic Director Michele Faulk told TV20 on Monday that Jared Allen, who held the head coaching position for the last two seasons, is stepping down and returning to his coaching roots in the Panhandle.

Allen’s record at Santa Fe was just 2-15, and the team lost four games this season by seven points or less.

