Advertisement

Jared Allen resigns as Santa Fe football coach

Raiders went 2-15 in Allen’s two seasons
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -After enduring a winless 2021 football season, Santa Fe High School is opening a search for a new head coach.

Raiders Athletic Director Michele Faulk told TV20 on Monday that Jared Allen, who held the head coaching position for the last two seasons, is stepping down and returning to his coaching roots in the Panhandle.

Allen’s record at Santa Fe was just 2-15, and the team lost four games this season by seven points or less.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Florida Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham looks on as the Gators warm up before their game...
Florida fires two coaches in wake of loss to South Carolina
A man is in custody and being charged in the shooting death of a Starke man.
NCFL man arrested in Columbia County for shooting and killing a Starke man
Resident asks GRU staff member why Clay Electric has lower utility rates than GRU, pointing out...
Gainesville residents address their utility concerns at “GRU in the neighborhood” event
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis announces run for reelection in 2022
These restrictions apply to all regardless if you use city water, surface water, or have a...
Alachua County homeowners are being asked to cut back on watering their lawns

Latest News

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Monday
UF football coach Dan Mullen addresses the firings of Todd Grantham, John Hevesy
NCFL play of the week montage
Top Plays NCFL week 11
Santa Fe went winless in 2021
Santa Fe opens football coaching search
Mullen addresses changes
Gator football firings