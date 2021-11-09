North Florida Regional Medical Center welcomes new senior healthcare doctor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Florida Regional Medical Center is welcoming a new doctor to its team.

Doctor Christina Talerico will join the Senior Healthcare Center and serve patients at the location on Northwest 40th Terrace.

According to a press release, she also has extensive experience treating patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

