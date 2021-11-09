North Florida Regional Medical Center welcomes new senior healthcare doctor
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Florida Regional Medical Center is welcoming a new doctor to its team.
Doctor Christina Talerico will join the Senior Healthcare Center and serve patients at the location on Northwest 40th Terrace.
According to a press release, she also has extensive experience treating patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
