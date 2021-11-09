A pilot is uninjured after his plane crashes off the coast of Cedar Key

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A small plane has crashed off the coast of Cedar Key.

Multiple agencies are investigating the crash.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, half of a mile off the coast between North Key and Dead Man’s Key.

The plane had just taken off from a nearby runway.

The pilot was not injured, and was reportedly waiting on the wing of the aircraft when a boat rescued him shortly after the crash.

Officials from the Cedar Key Police Department and Fire Department, along with Dixie and Levy County Sheriff’s deputies, Florida Fish and Wildlife officers are in Cedar Key investigating the crash.

Officials tell TV20 the FAA will take over the investigation.

