A task force created after three UF professors were barred from testifying in lawsuit, meets for the first time

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After UF officials kept three professors from giving expert testimony in a voting rights lawsuit, President Kent Fuchs created a task force to examine the policy.

The panel met for the first time today.

They will be working on two major issues: defining the legal points connected with academic freedom and free speech, and the processes of how staff go about partaking in outside activities.

These recommendations are meant to better guide university staff on how to handle these situations in the future.

According to the university, the professors are only allowed to testify if they do so without pay.

“I think we need the most clarification as to whether or not the university is committed to academic freedom,” said Pedro Malavet, UF law professor.

Malavet said he’s concerned the university may have barred these professors from testifying, because going against the state’s interest could result in funds being withheld.

“The process that was followed is something that is deeply disturbing to many of us in the academic community. The state is still subject to the first amendment last I checked,” he said.

This task force will define, in detail, what a conflict of interest is, and the processes staff have to go through to take part in outside activities.

“Yes, we have to make sure we are respecting everyone’s first amendment rights, but this is less about what a court would do and more about who we are as a university,” said Laura Rosenbury, Dean of Levin College of Law.

One student said she thinks the professors have an obligation to give the whole truth and use their expertise where it’s needed.

“In that way maybe that trumps their obligations of being binded to the state in whatever way,” said Kylie Hay-Roe, UF political science student.

She said she understands why the university may feel bound to the state, but it shouldn’t have this impact on these professors.

The task force is planning to have several more meetings in the coming weeks.

President Fuchs asked them to provide a preliminary recommendation to him by November 29th.

