The University of Florida president’s task force is having its first meeting regarding outside activities and conflict of interest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida president’s task force will have their first meeting regarding outside activities and conflicts of interest.

The meeting is from 11 a.m. until noon over zoom.

This comes after the recent uproar over professors kept from testifying in lawsuits.

Provost and Chief Academic Officer Joe Glover is the chair of the task force.

Seven other UF staff members including multiple deans and professors are also serving on the task force.

