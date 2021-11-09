The University of Florida selected their first brain mapping professor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first brain mapping professor at the University of Florida is selected.
Dr. Aysegul Gunduz is the first professor since the Lauren and Lee Fixel Foundation established the professorship with a $1 million gift.
Gunduz will focus on brain mapping and neuro-modulation to better understand the function and structure of the human brain.
The lab hopes to make discoveries in treating neurological disorders.
