The University of Florida selected their first brain mapping professor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first brain mapping professor at the University of Florida is selected.

Dr. Aysegul Gunduz is the first professor since the Lauren and Lee Fixel Foundation established the professorship with a $1 million gift.

Gunduz will focus on brain mapping and neuro-modulation to better understand the function and structure of the human brain.

The lab hopes to make discoveries in treating neurological disorders.

