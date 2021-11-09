Advertisement

U.S. surgeon general releases toolkit to address health misinformation

By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As children between the ages of 5 and 11 are beginning to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a guide Tuesday for people to help deal with false and misleading information that could have dangerous health consequences.

“Health misinformation is spreading fast and far online and throughout our communities,” said Murthy in a news release. “That’s where this toolkit comes in - to provide Americans with resources to help limit and reduce this threat to public health.”

Murthy’s “Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation” is designed to help teachers, health officials, faith leaders and others identify it and stop it from spreading. It includes a health misinformation checklist, tips on how to talk with loved ones, an outline of common tactics, and examples of times people may have encountered misinformation.

The surgeon general says health misinformation has threatened the U.S. response to COVID-19 and prevented people from getting vaccinated, prolonging the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham looks on as the Gators warm up before their game...
Florida fires two coaches in wake of loss to South Carolina
Victim identified in deadly Starke shooting
Victim identified in deadly Starke shooting
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis announces run for reelection in 2022
The Alachua County School District files an appeal after an administrative law judge ruled...
UPDATE: The Alachua County School District files an appeal after an administrative law judge ruled against them
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 10 former Trump administration officials
A man, accused of for six murders and several shootings spanning two states, is charged in...
Suspected serial killer arrested for 6 deaths spanning 2 states
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
White House rushes with infrastructure fixes for US economy
Pfizer logo as seen at the company headquarters.
Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults