Archer wastewater treatment facility receives grant

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Archer’s long battle to build a wastewater treatment facility just got a nearly $6 million dollar boost.

State leaders announced $481 million in grants to wastewater and springs projects to improve water quality.

Archer’s system relies on aging septic tanks that can be overwhelmed during heavy rains.

Archer will receive 5.8 million dollars.

