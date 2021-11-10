Archer wastewater treatment facility receives grant
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Archer’s long battle to build a wastewater treatment facility just got a nearly $6 million dollar boost.
State leaders announced $481 million in grants to wastewater and springs projects to improve water quality.
Archer’s system relies on aging septic tanks that can be overwhelmed during heavy rains.
Archer will receive 5.8 million dollars.
FY2021-22 SpringsGrantsSelected 1 by ryan turbeville on Scribd
FY2021-22 WastewaterGrantsSelected 1 by ryan turbeville on Scribd
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.