Marion County Deputies have arrested the two men in connection to a fatal shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two people in connection with a fatal June shooting.

Deputies have arrested 23-year-old Ralph Fontil and 17-year-old Brandon Merizier for shooting and killing 19-year-old Kobe Bradshaw on June 5th. The shooting happened at Northwest 62nd place in Ocala Estates where they found Bradshaw with gunshot wounds.

Deputies say both suspects killed Bradshaw not long after he was cleared of wrongdoing in connection to a killing of an associate.

They are both being charged with second-degree murder.

