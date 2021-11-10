Buchholz football team begins playoff push

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The atmosphere at a high school is always more upbeat when the football team is playing well. Such is the case at Buchholz.

After finishing the regular season 9-1, the top-seeded Bobcats are preparing to host Fleming Island Thursday in the Class 7A region quarterfinals. Buchholz has outscored opponents by an average of 34-7 and is generating the type of state-wide buzz that Gainesville schools in Classes 5A and up don’t usually get.

The Bobcats say bring it on.

“We try not to look at it too much because we don’t want to get too hot headed and lose,” said senior wide receiver Adrian Sermons. “But it’s definitely there and knowing the hype is behind us feels great.”

“We’re handling our business, our team is where we want to be, we just have to keep our mentality sharp,” said head coach Mark Whittemore.

Class 7A in Florida is one of the most competitive in any state. Whittemore says the Bobcats are fueled by the fact that the tournament is single elimination.

“We’ve got our minds shifted a little bit, and our mentality is a little different, because we know the urgency is even more amped up,” said Whittemore.

Buchholz made the region semifinals last season, falling to Niceville in double overtime.

