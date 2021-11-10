City leaders, residents continue pressing for crosswalks, speed tables on E University Ave. after 4 year old’s death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents gathered with Gainesville City commissioners and the Police Chief Tony Jones on Tuesday to honor 4-year-old Dylan Roberts, but most importantly they say they want more safety protocols on East University Ave. to prevent another life lost.

“He was there for everybody,” Dylan’s mother Megan Durant explained. “He was basically the light of our house.”

Megan Durant once again asked to speak off-camera as the tragedy is still fresh. She did join city commissioners Desmon Duncan-Walker and Harvey Ward and organizer Vanessa Henry in calling for change.

“Change that should have taken place a long time before this happened,” Henry said.

Change like a crosswalk and other safety protocols as many children and adults cross where dylan was hit. The nearest crosswalk is about a five minute walk from Fred Cone Park.

“I would like to see speed tables placed on this street,” Henry added.

“It won’t stop,” Durant said. “Everybody’s going to keep driving unless it’s safety precautions put up to notify the people that aren’t from around here or aren’t paying attention or anything like that.”

Commissioner Ward said staff is getting data to present to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to improve the east side, like they did for West University Ave.

“Taking the opportunity to stretch the redesign out past this area, at least to Cone Park,” Ward said.

FDOT is aware of the accident and is reviewing the road to see what improvements can be made.

“The time to put off doing something has passed,” Ward added. “18-year-old college students or a 4-year-old we don’t want anymore families to have to grieve because we didn’t take good responsibility for engineering this road correctly.”

In the meantime Dylan’s siblings are just trying to hang in there.

“Every morning he hugged us and said he loved us,” Durant said. “We try to stick together and stay positive right now because we’re all still like this can’t be real. We’re all still trying to fathom the truth.”

A truth she says no family should have to face. Durant is planning a memorial service in Dylan’s honor on Saturday.

